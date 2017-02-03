Eminem Calls President Trump A ‘B*tch’ On Big Sean’s Song ‘No Favors’

Big Sean’s new album “I Decided” was released Friday at midnight and a particular highlight comes from a fiery Eminem-featured song called “No Favors.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

From start to finish the song is a banger but the fiery part is when Eminem, who has never shied away from speaking his mind calls new President Donald Trump a “b”itch.” See the lyrics below:

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando/ Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a b*tch/ I’ll make his whole brand go under.” Eminem raps on “No Favors”

Big Sean took to Twitter yesterday to thank the Hip Hop legend and fellow Detroit native for hopping on the track. See tweet below:

.@eminem No Favors feels like back to back homeruns, you fuckin destroyed this verse! Thank you for blessing the album w/ this! #Detroit pic.twitter.com/QFfLBgbQj3 — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 3, 2017

Listen to “No Favors” below.

SOURCE: Spotify, Twitter | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty