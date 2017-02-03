Hooters New Restaurant Is Adding Male Servers & Ditching The Revealing Outfits!

Since first opening back, Hooters has always been known for having good food and having that food served to you by beautiful women wearing the iconic Hooters uniform of orange shorts and tight white tank tops.

However, a new Hooters restaurant is opening this month and it will feature male waiters and NO skimpy clothing.

According to TampaBay.com, the Clearwater-based Hooters Management Corp. made the announcement Tuesday that it will open a new Hooters Joint called Hoots, outside of Chicago next month.

At Hoots, most of popular items from full-service Hooters restaurants will be on the menu but customers will order from both men and women and then pick up food at the counter to take out or eat in the restaurant.

Hoots is expected to open in mid-February.

