WATCH: Justin Bieber Shows Off Silly Dance Moves In Super Bowl Ad! [VIDEO]

Justin Bieber is starring in a Super Bowl ad, and he looks good doing it as he wears a tuxedo.

The ad has Bieber talking about the best touchdown dances over the years, from the high-five and spike to the shimmy, shake and Thriller dance and its themed around “Unlimited Moves” and T-Mobile’s unlimited data package.

However, what makes the commercial hilarious, is that by the end of the commercial, the Bieber’s monologue has turned into a big dance party with Bieber doing classic dances like the running man and Bernie.

After that, Bieber encourages you to submit their best touchdown moves on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #UnlimitedMoves starting today with Bieber slated to re-tweet his favorites on Monday!

So it looks like it might be time for you to show your moves to Bieber because he is looking for you!

Watch the commercial ad and see how good Bieber looks as he breaks it down in his tuxedo.