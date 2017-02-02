Netflix and Chill
Home > Uncategorized

What’s New on Netflix: February 2017

3 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
2012 Los Angeles Film Festival - Closing Night Gala Premiere 'Magic Mike' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

February is known as the month of love and your going to love Netflix for adding some of your favorite movies, tv shows, specials and documentaries to their stream this month!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

From Magic Mike, Girl Meets World: Season 3, Twilight, Sausage Party and The Blair Witch Project you will have plenty of films and tv shows to choose from this month! So don’t waste any more time, check out the complete list below.

Feb. 1

  • “Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks”
  • “Babe”
  • “Babe: Pig in the City”
  • “Balto”
  • “Balto 2: Wolf Quest”
  • “Balto 3: Wings of Change”
  • “Contact”
  • “Corpse Bride”
  • “Disney’s Finding Dory”
  • “Eleven P.M.”
  • “Elephant’s Dream”
  • “From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story”
  • “Gun Runners”
  • “Hell-Bound Train”
  • “Highly Strung”
  • “Hot Biskits”
  • “I Am Sun Mu”
  • “Invincible”
  • “Les beaux malaises”: Season 1-4
  • “Magic Mike”
  • “Masha’s Spooky Stories”: Season 1
  • “Mother with a Gun”
  • “Paris Is Burning”
  • “Project X”
  • “Silver Streak”
  • “The Blair Witch Project”
  • “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe”
  • “The Five Heartbeats”
  • “The Furchester Hotel”: Season 1-2
  • “The Girl from Chicago”
  • “The Longest Day”
  • “The Nightmare Before Christmas”
  • “Twilight”
  • “Women in Gold”

Feb. 2

  • “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson”
  • “Frequency”: Season 1

Feb. 3

  • “Daniel Sosa: Sosafado” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Imperial Dreams” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Santa Clarita Diet” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 4

  • “Superbad”

Feb. 5

  • “Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It”
  • “Los herederos”

Feb. 6

  • “Girls Lost”
  • “Me, Myself and Her”

Feb. 7

  • “Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 8

  • “Tiempos Felices”
  • “Girl Asleep”

Feb. 10

  • “Abstract: The Art of Design”
  • “David Brent: Life on the Road” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 11

  • “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”: Season 2
  • “Stronger Than The World” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 12

  • “Clouds of Sils Maria”

Feb. 13

  • “Code: Debugging the Gender Gap”
  • “Magicians: Life in the Impossible”

Feb. 14

  • “Girlfriend’s Day” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Katherine Ryan: In Trouble” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “King Cobra”
  • “Project Mc 2: Part 4” –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “White Nights” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 15

  • “Aram, Aram”
  • “Before I Go to Sleep”
  • “Fire Song”

Feb. 16

  • “Milk”
  • “Sundown”

Feb. 17

  • “Chef’s Table”: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge”: Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Kill Ratio”
  • “The Seven Deadly Sins”: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 19

  • “Girl Meets World”: Season 3
  • “Growing Up Wild”
  • “Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta”
  • “When Calls the Heart”: Season 3

Feb. 21

  • “Trevor Noah: Afraid of the Dark” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 23

  • “Sausage Party”

Feb. 24

  • “I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Legend Quest”: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Ultimate Beastmaster” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico” — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • “VeggieTales in the City”: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Feb. 26

  • “Night Will Fall”

Feb. 27

  • “Brazilian Western”

Feb. 28

  • “Be Here Now”
  • “Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SOURCE: CNN | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback

8 photos Launch gallery

10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback

Continue reading What’s New on Netflix: February 2017

10 TV Shows That Need To Make A Comeback

2016 has definitely been the year of the remake. Not only did <em>Full House</em> make a huge return on Netflix, but the <em>Gilmore Girls</em> nearly broke the internet with news of their revival. <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/raven+symone"><strong>Raven-Symone</strong></a&gt; even shared big news this year about her departure from <em>The View</em> to work <a href="http://globalgrind.com/2016/10/27/heres-why-raven-symone-is-exiting-the-view/">on a remake of <em>That’s So Raven</em></a>. In the spirit of nostalgia, check out these TV shows that we’d love to see revived, remade, or rebooted.

comments – Add Yours
Latest
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 3 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 1 week ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 4 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 4 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 4 months ago
Playlist