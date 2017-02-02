Buster
Buster’s Dog House: Help Archie Find A Home! [VIDEO]

2 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Archie find a brand new home!

Archie is a neutered 8-year old shelter dog and he can be adopted for a $235 fee!

He’s the kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you. He is a very affectionate dog who will want to spend a lot of time with you and he loves to play with toys, especially soft, squeaky ones

Plus, he loves to follow his nose, and he would enjoy going on daily walks to explore!

Archie is looking for a home without other dogs, but IndyHumane staff can schedule an introduction if you have children in the home.

To learn more about Archie and Indianapolis Humane Society, watch the video above and to learn even more about Archie click here.

Meet 8-Year Old Archie From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Meet 8-Year Old Archie From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Meet 8-Year Old Archie From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Playlist