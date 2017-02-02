Entertainment News
Matthew McConaughey Says ‘It’s Time for Us to Embrace’ President Donald Trump

3 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Oscar awarding winning actor Matthew McConaughey has a message and that message is about President Donald Trump.

In an interview with BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show”, McConaughey was asked if it was time for Hollywood to give the new president a break.

McConaughey bluntly replied “they don’t have a choice.” See his full statement below:

“They don’t have a choice now,” McConaughey answered. “He’s our president. It’s very dynamic and as divisive of a time and inauguration as we’ve had, at the same time, it’s time for us to embrace. Shake hands with this fact, be constructive with him over the next four years.”

“So anyone, even those who may strongly disagree with his principles or things he’s said and done — and that’s another thing, we’ll see what he does compares to what he has said — no matter how much you even disagreed along the way, it’s time to think about how constructive can you be,” McConaughey added.

