15 Pictures That Define Kim Kardashian’s Luxurious Lifestyle

Thanks to social media, we now know what celebrities like Kim Kardashian are doing almost every moment of the day. It is no secret that the reality star and entrepreneur has no problem flaunting her wealth and lavish lifestyle on the Internet, unlike some other celebrities who might like to stay a little low key about living the life of the rich and famous. Our society’s fascination with celebrity wealth could be why she is one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, with more than 91 million followers.

While some stars who are a little less flashy with their level of wealth such, as Beyonce, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift, have a few million more followers than Kardashian, it’s safe to say Kardashian is still a favorite. Let us not forget that she released an entire book with photographs of herself called Selfie.

Still, Kardashian might not be able to deny that showing off her most expensive buys on Instagram probably isn’t the best idea after she was reportedly held at gunpoint in Paris after she posted a photo of herself wearing expensive jewelry. She has returned to social media since then, but it looks like she is taking notes from stars like Beyonce and Gomez when it comes to embracing what some say are the most important things in life, like family and loved ones. Considering that we might not see Kardashian sport a Balmain jacket anytime soon on her page, we wanted to take a look back at the top 15 photos that help define Kardashian’s lavish lifestyle.

SOURCE: The Richest | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: