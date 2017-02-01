Beyonce Announces That She Is Pregnant With Twins!!! [PHOTO]

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

It looks like congratulations are order because Beyonce has just announced she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Beyonce made the announcement on her Instagram account, as she posted a a picture of her bare bump. See the picture above!

She captioned it: “We would like to share our love and happiness. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”