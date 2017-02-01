Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Meek Mill Takes Another L: Nicki Minaj Reunites With Drake

Who's the pettiest of them all? Nicki Minaj.

42 mins ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Nicki Minaj just delivered the final blow to what once was #Omeeka. The Pinkprint rapper reunited with Meek Mill’s enemy/ her labelmate and longtime collaborator Drake, in a move that probably has Meek’s Twitter fingers twitching or screaming on a track as we speak.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney 🎀 ~ 📸: @mackmaine4president

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

The trio, who last worked together on her 2014 single Only, appear to be in the studio creating some Young Money magic. Fans are especially excited to hear what will come from this breakup, now that she also brought back her iconic Barbie chain.

#BarbieChainBack 💎 #RunUpVideoShoot

A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Does this mean we’ll be getting some of those classic bars? Insert line from Itty Bitty Piggy.  “Give it up. It’s me. I win, you lose.”

RELATED STORIES:

Will Nicki Minaj And Safaree Samuels Rekindle Their Love?

Nicki Minaj &amp; Meek Mill Call It Quits

lil wayne , meek mill , Nicki Minaj

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 2 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 7 days ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 4 months ago
Playlist