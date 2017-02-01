He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known To Stalk Women

We’re always talking about some crazy shit Chris Brown said, and this week is no different.

The world-famous entertainer hit Instagram with a few thoughts about stalking the woman he loves and what he had to say went viral in minutes. Some people could relate, many were offended, and others tuned in because they assumed he was referencing his ex Karrueche one mo’ ‘gain.

Breezy hopped on the ‘Gram and told women everywhere, “Ladies, y’all be complaining about n*ggas being, like, stalkers and in love with y’all, kinda crazy and shit and you get tired of it. Well, guess what? I’m one of them n*ggas! If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable. I’m going to chase that n*gga out and I’m gonna chase yo ass around, and it’s done.”

More of his message below:

Chris Brown's Instagram Story (1/30/17) pic.twitter.com/q2D2wTLjGZ — Chris Brown Updates (@twerkinonbreezy) January 31, 2017

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Ladies, is Chris Brown stalking you? Grab a 35,000,000 volt stun gun for $10.98. https://t.co/LUSggQosBl pic.twitter.com/wIv5yn7NBS — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) January 31, 2017

How are yall still idolizing chris brown Like yall really need to let him go…. — egg (@BrianasNicoles) January 31, 2017

When Chris Brown finds a girlfriend 😳 pic.twitter.com/zPyvDBBDjk — All Def Digital (@AllDefDigital) February 1, 2017

"I don't care if I blocked you, you better find a way to talk to me.." -Same chicks outraged at Chris Brown's stalking video — Adonis (@trillac_) January 31, 2017

chris brown is a proud abuser, there's nothing to argue abt w that, stop caping for him period — gone boy (@Yunghermoso) January 31, 2017

