sports
Home > Sports

LeBron James Claps Back At ‘Hater’ Charles Barkley In Shocking Rant

LeBron is tired of taking the high road.

5 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
All Access Cleveland Cavaliers Practice

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

After losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, LeBron James set the record straight with ESPN on Monday night. In a rant heard ’round the world, James called Charles Barkley out after he recently questioned the star Cavs player’s leadership.

“He’s a hater,” James told ESPN. “What makes what he says credible? Because he’s on TV?”

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” he added. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.”

“All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that,” he continued.

Then he spoke about Barkley’s behavior on the court: “Go watch the ’93 Finals when John Paxson hit the shot,” James said. “Barkley and Jordan were laughing and joking with each other during one of the games while somebody’s shooting a free throw. In the Finals. But, oh, nobody were friends back then.”

Someone’s tired of taking the high road – and we can’t say we blame him. Read the rest of his interview here.

Couples We Love: 23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love

23 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: 23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love

Continue reading Couples We Love: 23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love

Couples We Love: 23 Times LeBron & Savannah Were The Epitome Of Black Love

Charles Barkley , espn , Lebron James

comments – Add Yours
Latest
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 1 day ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 days ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
Playlist