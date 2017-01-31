Entertainment News
Guess Which Big Stars Will Be A No-Show At The 2017 Grammy Awards

Fans will surely be disappointed.

9 hours ago

The 2017 Grammy Awards are quickly approaching and music fans everywhere can’t wait to see if their favorite artists will take home a golden trophy.

However, TMZ is reporting that some of the year’s biggest artist have opted out of attending the Grammys this year. Reportedly, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Drake and Justin Bieber plan to skip the big show for various reasons.

Before dropping his highly anticipated album, Blond, last year, Frank opened up about why he didn’t bother turning it in for Grammy consideration, saying that he thinks the Grammys are a dinosaur that doesn’t represent young, black artists.

Drake, who is one of the biggest artist of the moment, won’t be in attendance this year either. He’ll reportedly be on tour in Europe. Justin Bieber’s reason for boycotting the historic show is similar to Frank’s. He just doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers. As for Kanye, no real reason was given for the 21-time Grammy winner’s absence, but TMZ pointed out that he always loses when put up against a bigger, white artist (I.E. Beck and Taylor Swift).

Sources say that none of these artists decisions are set and stone—- they could have a change of heart at any moment.  But as for now, the Grammys are just a waste of time to them. Will you be watching on February 12th?

Playlist