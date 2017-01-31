WATCH: Ariana Grande & John Legend Debut New Duet in Final ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Trailer [VIDEO]

The last “Beauty and the Beast” trailer was released on Monday night during “The Bachelor, and it’s sure brings all the magic from the original motion picture to life.

From start to finish, the trailer features amazing visuals that take you back to the original fairtylate, including Belle wearing her iconic yellow ballgown as she dances with the Beast.

However, what made this trailer even more special is the fact that Ariana Grande and John Legend sing a duet, covering the movie’s hit theme song, “Tale As Old As Time,” and it’s beautiful!

“Beauty and the Beast” hits theaters on March 17 but in the meantime watch the latest trailer and be worn you might get chills from Grande and Legend.