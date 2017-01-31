Movies
Home > Movies

WATCH: Ariana Grande & John Legend Debut New Duet in Final ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Trailer [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

The last “Beauty and the Beast” trailer was released on Monday night during “The Bachelor, and it’s sure brings all the magic from the original motion picture to life.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

From start to finish, the trailer features amazing visuals that take you back to the original fairtylate, including Belle wearing her iconic yellow ballgown as she dances with the Beast.

However, what made this trailer even more special is the fact that Ariana Grande and John Legend sing a duet, covering the movie’s hit theme song, “Tale As Old As Time,” and it’s beautiful!

“Beauty and the Beast” hits theaters on March 17 but in the meantime watch the latest trailer and be worn you might get chills from Grande and Legend.

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

12 photos Launch gallery

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Continue reading WATCH: Ariana Grande & John Legend Debut New Duet in Final ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Trailer [VIDEO]

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

comments – Add Yours
Latest
MGK In Indy
MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For…
 21 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 6 days ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
Playlist