MGK Teams Up With ‘The Land’ Director For New ‘Dopeman’ Video

MGK and director Steven Caple Jr. teamed up for the rapper’s latest video off the soundtrack for the 2016 crime thriller The Land, which follows four inner-city teens who face the wrath of a Cleveland crime boss after stealing a car that’s stashed with drugs.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the Cleveland emcee explained why the collaboration worked. “After working with Steven Caple Jr. on the movie The Land, it was only right that we collaborated on the ‘Dopeman’ video,” he said. “I envisioned a cinematic video that I knew he could deliver, and the visuals he presented surpassed my expectations… I think we found the perfect blend of the streets and visual art.”

When you collaborate with Nas and Erykah Badu to produce a movie, like MGK did for The Land, it’s only right you reconnect with the guy who made it all work: director Steven Caple Jr.

