Get Your First Look at ‘Ocean’s 8’ All-Female Cast!

Thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures we now have our first image of the upcoming film, Ocean’s 8. See the picture above.

Now what is Ocean’s 8, you ask?

Well, I’m sure you remember the movie, Ocean’s Eleven, which is known as the classic story of a group of top-notch gentleman thieves who pull off the heist of a lifetime in a Las Vegas casino.

However, if you haven’t heard, they are switching roles in Ocean’s 8, because Sandra Bullock, who will be playing the role of Debbie Ocean, has made it her mission is to assemble a female team of thieves to help her pull off one of the greatest heists ever seen–knocking over the Met Gala in New York City.

Beyond Bullock the team of theives is expected to include Hollywood names like, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson.

Ocean’s 8, will hit theaters across the U.S. on June 8, 2018.