Movies
Home > Movies

Get Your First Look at ‘Ocean’s 8’ All-Female Cast!

5 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

Thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures we now have our first image of the upcoming film, Ocean’s 8. See the picture above.

Now what is Ocean’s 8, you ask?

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Well, I’m sure you remember the movie, Ocean’s Eleven, which is known as the classic story of a group of top-notch gentleman thieves who pull off the heist of a lifetime in a Las Vegas casino.

However, if you haven’t heard, they are switching roles in Ocean’s 8, because Sandra Bullock, who will be playing the role of Debbie Ocean, has made it her mission is to assemble a female team of thieves to help her pull off one of the greatest heists ever seen–knocking over the Met Gala in New York City.

Beyond Bullock the team of theives is expected to include Hollywood names like, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway and Sarah Paulson.

Ocean’s 8, will hit theaters across the U.S. on June 8, 2018.

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

12 photos Launch gallery

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Continue reading Get Your First Look at ‘Ocean’s 8’ All-Female Cast!

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 5 days ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 3 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 4 months ago
Playlist