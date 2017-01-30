Radio One Exclusives
Paul George Shines Brightly As Pacers Defeat Rockets 120-101!

17 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Houston Rockets v Indiana Pacers

Source: Ron Hoskins / Getty

The Indiana Pacers have now won three consecutive games, after blowing out the Houston Rockets 120- 101 on Sunday night.

From start to finish, Paul George played like a man possessed as he faced James Harden, not allowing him any type of separation to create for his team on offense.

Plus, if that’s not enough, George also ended the night with 33 points, making this his 4th straight game with 30+ points.

Another highlight, was Glenn Robinson III, who scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, helping keep momentum while coming off the bench.

Overall, the Pacers played well on both ends on the floor and they did for four quarters.

Now, Pacers will gets two days to recover before heading to face the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

comments – Add Yours
Playlist