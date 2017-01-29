Colts Announce Chris Ballard As New GM

After parting ways with Ryan Grigson, the Indiana Colts have finally found their new GM and it is Chris Ballard. Colts announce the news, on Twitter. See the tweet below:
This will be Ballard’s first GM role, but he comes in with an impressive resume as a longtime NFL scout and personnel man in Chicago and Kansas City.Ballard was one of six candidates the Colts interviewed a week ago. Continue reading here.
