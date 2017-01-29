This will be Ballard’s first GM role, but he comes in with an impressive resume as a longtime NFL scout and personnel man in Chicago and Kansas City.Ballard was one of six candidates the Colts interviewed a week ago. Continue reading here.

Look At Our Biggest Colts Fans! 38 photos Launch gallery Look At Our Biggest Colts Fans! 1. ajweissert-now-large 1 of 38 2. amanda-asher-now 2 of 38 3. amanda-bragg-now 3 of 38 4. amanda-neal-now 4 of 38 5. anita-arovits-now 5 of 38 6. barbara24246198-now-large 6 of 38 7. britney-rector-now 7 of 38 8. brooke-byrum-now 8 of 38 9. cara-jane-hancock-now 9 of 38 10. cindy-nally-now 10 of 38 11. devon-mitchell-now 11 of 38 12. faye-mckee-robinson-now 12 of 38 13. hollie-brown-now 13 of 38 14. jessica-benge-now 14 of 38 15. jessica-bucknow 15 of 38 16. kiley-budreau-now 16 of 38 17. kim-hammond-tomina-now 17 of 38 18. kristin-mcgee-now 18 of 38 19. maaribeth-sawal-now 19 of 38 20. michelle-jayne-now 20 of 38 21. sabrina-young-now 21 of 38 22. sammeefaye-now 22 of 38 23. stacy-rebecca-now 23 of 38 24. bburgmon89-now-large 24 of 38 25. breyanna_x0x-now-large 25 of 38 26. carahancock-now-large 26 of 38 27. cynthiaroseee-now 27 of 38 28. dodillydong-now-large 28 of 38 29. foreverzoe1-now-large 29 of 38 30. iuerinb-now-large 30 of 38 31. jennnnib-now-large 31 of 38 32. markieclarke-now-large 32 of 38 33. megewalker30-now-large 33 of 38 34. mollymorical-now-large 34 of 38 35. nessaer08-now-large 35 of 38 36. roxyrello-now-large 36 of 38 37. tashm00re-now-large 37 of 38 38. vegara_laliis-now1-large 38 of 38 Skip ad Continue reading Colts Announce Chris Ballard As New GM Look At Our Biggest Colts Fans!