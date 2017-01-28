Indiana Pacers
Home > Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers Comeback To Defeat The Sacramento Kings In Overtime!

37 mins ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
Sacramento Kings v Indiana Pacers

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Although they struggled early in the game, the Indiana Pacers proved how talented and tough as the Pacers overcame a 16-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 115-111 in overtime Friday night.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Paul George scored 33 points while, Jeff Teague added 17 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

C.J. Miles scored 18 points and Myles Turner chipped in 14 points, four assists, and three steals for the Blue & Gold.

“It was more of a mindset than anything,” Turner said after the win. “Just the will to come out here and get this game. We know we’re a good team at home and we didn’t want to drop another one.”

However, someone who also made an impact but not necessarily on the scoring sheet was big man LaVoy Allen, who came in the game to slow down Kings superstar DeMarcus Cousins. From start to finish he made things difficult for Cousins, making him earn every point.

“He kind of sealed the game for us,” George said after the game. “He had some big offensive rebounds, big defensive rebounds, and big stops on DeMarcus. He played huge.”

Pacers will face the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 days ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 4 months ago
Playlist