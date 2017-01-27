Paris Jackson Claps Back At Wendy Williams For Mocking Her Blackness

Paris Jackson isn’t here for anyone who has something to say about her recent Rolling Stone interview in which she opened up about her personal life and stated that she identifies as a Black woman.

Earlier this week, Wendy Williams poked fun at Paris’ confession on her show, saying that she didn’t deserve the cover of Rolling Stone and that a person’s race is determined by what the police see when they pull you over (which is White in Paris’ case). But PJ didn’t take the criticism lying down. The aspiring model took to social media to respond to Wendy’s comments by firing off a series of tweets questioning why the talk show host continues to bring up her family.

Paris wrote, “She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. Why are we on her mind so often?”

@Ren_Thompson @PerezHilton @WendyWilliams she seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. why are we on her mind so often 🤔 — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 26, 2017

Michael Jackson’s daughter even responded to headlines that read, “Wendy does not want Paris to call herself black,” with, “Well she didn’t birth me so.”

Paris also confirmed that she will not be answering questions about the candid interview, tweeting:

will not be answering any press regarding the rolling stone article whatsoever. if you have questions then read it, it's crystal clear. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 24, 2017

However, the paparazzi must not have gotten the memo. The young star was so overwhelmed by photogs at the airport on Thursday that she had an emotional breakdown. Hopefully Paris will soon adjust to the madness that is Hollywood.