Paris Jackson Claps Back At Wendy Williams For Mocking Her Blackness

Earlier this week, Wendy Williams poked fun at Paris’ confession on her show, saying that she didn’t deserve the cover of Rolling Stone and that a person’s race is determined by what the police see when they pull you over (which is White in Paris’ case). But PJ didn’t take the criticism lying down. The aspiring model took to social media to respond to Wendy’s comments by firing off a series of tweets questioning why the talk show host continues to bring up her family.
Paris wrote, “She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. Why are we on her mind so often?”
However, the paparazzi must not have gotten the memo. The young star was so overwhelmed by photogs at the airport on Thursday that she had an emotional breakdown. Hopefully Paris will soon adjust to the madness that is Hollywood.
1. MJ was a victim of physical abuse from his father as a child. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, he shed tears and claimed that he was so terrified of his father that he would often vomit when he saw him.
2. His favorite animated character from childhood was Pinocchio.
3. When MJ listened to the songs from his days in The Jackson 5, he said he sounded like "Minnie Mouse."
4. His middle name was Joseph - Michael Joseph Jackson.
5. "Billie Jean" is allegedly based on a true story. MJ claims an obsessive fan tried to say he was the father of her child.
6. His first song to hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart was "Ben" in 1972.
7. MJ was a huge Beatles fan. He paid $47 million for the publishing rights to the Beatles back catalogue in 1985 and sold a share of it to Sony in 1995 for $95 million.
8. Get this… The costumes for the "Thriller" video came from the Salvation Army.
9. Jackson invented and owns the patent for the special anti-gravity boots he wore that allowed him to lean forward extremely far in live performances of "Smooth Criminal."
10. MJ loved animals, and had several…strange pets. He had a python called Crusher, two llamas called Louis and Lola, and his most famous pet was Bubbles, the chimpanzee.
11. Sources say MJ "borrowed" the Moonwalk from street dancers he saw outside a hotel.
12. The original song title for "Thriller" was "Starlight."
13. Sources say MJ slept in an oxygen tent to live longer and for cosmetic purposes.
14. MJ was a proud owner of a 2,700-acre Neverland Ranch that has a theme park, a menagerie, and a movie theater.
15. "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin was one of MJ's closest friends, and is the godfather of two of Jackson's children.
16. MJ's estate signed a deal with Sony that gave them access to his unreleased recordings for $250 million.
17. MJ often wore a black armband to remind people of the suffering of children around the world.
18. The Los Angeles mansion he was renting just before he passed away once belonged to Sean Connery.
19. MJ was allegedly a pretty avid reader… He was once accused by a library of owing $1 million in overdue book fines.
20. Wikipedia, Twitter, and AOL's Instant Messenger all crashed at 3:15PM on the day MJ died: June 25, 2009.
