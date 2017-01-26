Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Found Totaled In Beverly Hills

19 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Real 92.3's The Real Show

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Aventador was found totaled in Beverly Hills Tuesday morning. It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time, but it was a single car wreck with no one injured.

The $500,000 exotic car was found abandoned on the scene. According to TMZ, Chris lets his friends drive the car, but doesn’t know who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

Breezy busting moves was at the Penthouse nightclub in Hollywood on Monday night for AOD Mondays. He has yet to comment on the incident.

We’re going to need Chris Brown to get new friends. Immediately.

RELATED STORIES:

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

Soulja Boy, Chris Brown And Karreuche Is The Mess We Don’t Need To Begin 2017

Chris Brown

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
Sabrina Carpenter
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of…
 2 days ago
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 3 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 4 months ago
Playlist