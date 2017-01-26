Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Found Totaled In Beverly Hills

Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Aventador was found totaled in Beverly Hills Tuesday morning. It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time, but it was a single car wreck with no one injured.

The $500,000 exotic car was found abandoned on the scene. According to TMZ, Chris lets his friends drive the car, but doesn’t know who was driving the car at the time of the accident.

Breezy busting moves was at the Penthouse nightclub in Hollywood on Monday night for AOD Mondays. He has yet to comment on the incident.

According to #TMZ one of #ChrisBrown 's friends took his Lamborghini out for a drive without his knowledge and wrecked it early Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills. A photo posted by Say Cheese (@saycheesetv) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

We’re going to need Chris Brown to get new friends. Immediately.

