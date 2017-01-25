Hollywood Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dies

Beloved Hollywood icon Mary Tyler Moore has died, the actress’ rep Mara Buxbaum confirmed in an official statement. She was 80 years old.

“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine. A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile,” the statement reads.

According to TMZ, Mary was on a respirator for a week and was taken off life support on Tuesday night.

Mary rose to fame on The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 60s until landing her own show The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977. The pioneering comedienne was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1986.

Mary’s death comes weeks after the deaths of Alan Thicke, Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

