EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain’ [LISTEN]

Many fans are still reeling from Sabrina Carpenter’s Disney Channel show Girl Meets World getting cancelled after only three seasons.
However, never fear because Carpenter is here to brighten your day! In fact on Wednesday afternoon, she stopped by Radio Now studio to chat with Hunter but what will have you buzzing is how beautifully she sang the acoustic version of Rihanna’s hit song “Love on the Brain.”
Now for fans who know her, you already knew the singer is the queen of knocking covers of hit songs out of the park but this cover takes her skills to a whole new level.
Listen to her knockout this cover of Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” single above!
