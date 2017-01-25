Music NOW
EXCLUSIVE: Sabrina Carpenter Slays An Acoustic Version of Rihanna’s ‘Love On The Brain’ [LISTEN]

8 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Many fans are still reeling from Sabrina Carpenter’s Disney Channel show Girl Meets World getting cancelled after only three seasons.

However, never fear because Carpenter is here to brighten your day! In fact on Wednesday afternoon, she stopped by Radio Now studio to chat with Hunter but what will have you buzzing is how beautifully she sang the acoustic version of Rihanna’s hit song “Love on the Brain.”

Now for fans who know her, you already knew the singer is the queen of knocking covers of hit songs out of the park but this cover takes her skills to a whole new level.

Listen to her knockout this cover of Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” single above!

2016 has definitely been the year of the remake. Not only did <em>Full House</em> make a huge return on Netflix, but the <em>Gilmore Girls</em> nearly broke the internet with news of their revival. <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/raven+symone"><strong>Raven-Symone</strong></a&gt; even shared big news this year about her departure from <em>The View</em> to work <a href="http://globalgrind.com/2016/10/27/heres-why-raven-symone-is-exiting-the-view/">on a remake of <em>That’s So Raven</em></a>. In the spirit of nostalgia, check out these TV shows that we’d love to see revived, remade, or rebooted.

Playlist