Fifth Harmony Asks Britney Spears To Replace Camila Cabello

Britney Spears recently joked that her little sister Jamie Lynn is taking Camila Cabello’s place in Fifth Harmony. The pop superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photoshopped image of the band’s remaining four members posing alongside her sister. She wrote: “My sister is now the fifth member.” Fifth Harmony responded by indicating that they’d love for both Jamie Lynn and Britney to join the band. They commented back: “We’ve got plenty of room for a sixth!”
