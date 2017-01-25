The Garbage
Fifth Harmony Asks Britney Spears To Replace Camila Cabello

3 hours ago

yoalexrapz
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Britney Spears recently joked that her little sister Jamie Lynn is taking Camila Cabello’s place in Fifth Harmony. The pop superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photoshopped image of the band’s remaining four members posing alongside her sister. She wrote: “My sister is now the fifth member.” Fifth Harmony responded by indicating that they’d love for both Jamie Lynn and Britney to join the band. They commented back: “We’ve got plenty of room for a sixth!”

My sister is now the fifth member 😜😜😜

A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

