All Grown Up: Paris Jackson Opens Up About Dad’s Death, Her Suicide Attempt, & More

Paris Jackson has something to say.

In her first-ever in-depth interview with Rolling Stone titled “Paris Jackson: Life After Neverland,” the 18-year-old got candid about everything from her dad’s tragic death to her suicide attempt.

The young star dropped a bombshell by admitting she thinks her father Michael Jackson was murdered, saying, “Absolutely. Because it’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls–t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls–t. He would drop hints about people being out to get him.”

The 19-year-old even opened up about being sexually assaulted by a “complete stranger” when she was 14, which led to her suicide attempts. She told the mag, “I don’t wanna give too many details, but it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn’t tell anybody.”

Paris then tried to kill herself at the age of 15 years old by slashing her wrist and swallowing 20 Motrin pills. She added, “It was just self-hatred. Low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore.” But despite the hardships, the aspiring model says she’s in a much better place in her life and ready to take on the world.

Ms. Jackson even revealed that she identifies as a Black woman. She told the mag that her father would “look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘Ok, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

Check Paris Jackson out on the cover of the February issue of Rolling Stone on stands now.