WorldStarHipHop Founder ‘Q’ Has Died

Sad news for hip-hop fans and millennials alike.

TMZ reports that WorldStarHipHop founder Lee O’Denat, known as “Q,” has died at just 43 years old. Sources say the popular CEO passed away Monday night in his sleep.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the cause of death was a heart attack like one source reported, an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday evening. The Queens, New York native started WorldStarHipHop in 2005 as a platform for mixtapes, however the site evolved to become a hub for music videos and outrageous clips.

In a 2015 article with the New York Times, Q explained his vision for the company, saying, “Hip-hop is for the sex, the drugs, the violence, the beefs, the culture. That’s the competitiveness of Hip Hop, so I felt like the site needed to be R-rated.”

News of Q’s death comes just weeks before the February 3 premiere of Worldstar TV on MTV2.

Rest in peace, Q! You will be missed.