News and Gossip
Home > News And Gossip

WorldStarHipHop Founder ‘Q’ Has Died

Gone too soon.

7 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
Q from Worldstar

Source: Getty / Getty

Sad news for hip-hop fans and millennials alike.

TMZ reports that WorldStarHipHop founder Lee O’Denat, known as “Q,” has died at just 43 years old. Sources say the popular CEO passed away Monday night in his sleep.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the cause of death was a heart attack like one source reported, an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday evening. The Queens, New York native started WorldStarHipHop in 2005 as a platform for mixtapes, however the site evolved to become a hub for music videos and outrageous clips.

In a 2015 article with the New York Times, Q explained his vision for the company, saying, “Hip-hop is for the sex, the drugs, the violence, the beefs, the culture. That’s the competitiveness of Hip Hop, so I felt like the site needed to be R-rated.”

News of Q’s death comes just weeks before the February 3 premiere of Worldstar TV on MTV2.

Rest in peace, Q! You will be missed.

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

15 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Continue reading Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016

From Phife Dawg to Prince, here are the celebrities we lost in 2016.

death , Hip-Hop , Lee O'Denat , mixtapes , q , website , worldstar

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 4 months ago
Playlist