'Samurai Jack' Will Finally Return With A New Season On March 11th

14 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Himeji Castle To Hold 'Night Adventure'

Source: Buddhika Weerasinghe / Getty

It was last year that the new season Samurai Jack was officially announced by Adult Swim. However, since then, there hasn't been much said about it.

Nevertheless,, after patiently waiting for nearly a year, Samurai Jack fans can rejoice because Samurai Jack season 5 is officially set to debut on Saturday, March 11th, according to ComicBook.com.

You can check out the announcement video for yourself below.

SOURCE: ComicBook.com

2016 has definitely been the year of the remake. Not only did <em>Full House</em> make a huge return on Netflix, but the <em>Gilmore Girls</em> nearly broke the internet with news of their revival. <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/raven+symone"><strong>Raven-Symone</strong></a&gt; even shared big news this year about her departure from <em>The View</em> to work <a href="http://globalgrind.com/2016/10/27/heres-why-raven-symone-is-exiting-the-view/">on a remake of <em>That's So Raven</em></a>. In the spirit of nostalgia, check out these TV shows that we'd love to see revived, remade, or rebooted.

Playlist