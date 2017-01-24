‘Samurai Jack’ Will Finally Return With A New Season On March 11th

It was last year that the new season Samurai Jack was officially announced by Adult Swim. However, since then, there hasn’t been much said about it.

Nevertheless,, after patiently waiting for nearly a year, Samurai Jack fans can rejoice because Samurai Jack season 5 is officially set to debut on Saturday, March 11th, according to ComicBook.com.

You can check out the announcement video for yourself below.

The premiere of the new season of Samurai Jack has finally been revealed. pic.twitter.com/qicRjJOYD4 — Nate (@CabooseJr) January 23, 2017

SOURCE: ComicBook.com | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty