EXCLUSIVE: Charli XCX Says She Wants To See Kylie Jenner ‘Become A Pop Star’ [VIDEO]

3 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Radio Now’s own Buster caught up with Charli XCX here in 2017, as she’s stopped by the studio to chat.

From start to finish, Charli had a lot to say, whether it be about her debut album, crazy after parties and other artists like Lil Yachty.

However, what was interesting is that she revealed two interesting tidbits about Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton. I’ll give you a hint, one of them she say might be featured on her mixtape!

I know crazy right! Watch the full interview above!

