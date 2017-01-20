Entertainment News
Vin Diesel Talks New ‘xXx’ Movie, Shares Secret About The Birth Of His Daughter

'xXx: The Return of Xander Cage' is in theaters everywhere today.

1 day ago

radionowindy Staff
Following Paul Walker’s death, Vin Diesel needed a reason to smile again. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage provided just that.

While the newest installment of the franchise is a fun, action-packed film to watch, it has very meaningful parts as well. Vin Diesel put his all into this project and his excitement for it is contagious.

There’s one quote in the movie that will stick with you: “It could be a wonderful world if we stopped doing bad shit to it.” We asked Vin Diesel what he thinks we should stop doing to the world this year and his answer will give you all the feels. Now, when you go to the theaters to watch the newest xXx movie, you’ll think of Paul Walker and Diesel’s daughter Pauline Sinclair.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is in theaters everywhere today.

Paul Walker , Vin Diesel , xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

