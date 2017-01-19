EXCLUSIVE: James Arthur Jokingly Says He’s ‘Been Around Longer Than Adele But You Just Didn’t Know It’ [VIDEO]

Singer-songwriter James Arthur rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012 and on Thursday afternoon, he joined Radio Now’s own Buster and Hunter in studio, as he revealed that he had to go through a lot of hardship to propagate his music to the world.

Plus, he went on to discuss the idea behind his latest hit single “Say You Won’t Let Go” and even discussed Adele and how some fans have compared them musically.

Watch the full interview about as comeback kid James Arthur chats with Buster and Hunter!