Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: James Arthur Jokingly Says He’s ‘Been Around Longer Than Adele But You Just Didn’t Know It’ [VIDEO]

12 mins ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

Singer-songwriter James Arthur rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012 and on Thursday afternoon, he joined Radio Now’s own Buster and Hunter in studio, as he revealed that he had to go through a lot of hardship to propagate his music to the world.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, he went on to discuss the idea behind his latest hit single “Say You Won’t Let Go” and even discussed Adele and how some fans have compared them musically.

Watch the full interview about as comeback kid James Arthur chats with Buster and Hunter!

2012 Wireless Festival, London

9 photos Launch gallery

2012 Wireless Festival, London

Continue reading EXCLUSIVE: James Arthur Jokingly Says He’s ‘Been Around Longer Than Adele But You Just Didn’t Know It’ [VIDEO]

2012 Wireless Festival, London

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist