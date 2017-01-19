EXCLUSIVE: James Arthur Jokingly Says He’s ‘Been Around Longer Than Adele But You Just Didn’t Know It’ [VIDEO]

Singer-songwriter James Arthur rose to fame after winning the ninth series of The X Factor in 2012 and on Thursday afternoon, he joined Radio Now’s own Buster and Hunter in studio, as he revealed that he had to go through a lot of hardship to propagate his music to the world.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Plus, he went on to discuss the idea behind his latest hit single “Say You Won’t Let Go” and even discussed Adele and how some fans have compared them musically.
Watch the full interview about as comeback kid James Arthur chats with Buster and Hunter!
2012 Wireless Festival, London
9 photos Launch gallery
2012 Wireless Festival, London
1. 1. Rihanna performing live at Wireless Festival, Hyde Park, London. (Photo: Retna)1 of 9
2. 2. Rapper J. Cole performing live at Wireless Festival, Hyde Park, London. (Photo: Retna)2 of 9
3. 3. Rapper Lloyd backstage at Wireless Festival, Hyde Park, London. (Photo: Retna)3 of 9
4. 4. Nicki Minaj performing live at Wireless Festival, Hyde Park, London. (Photo: Retna)4 of 9
5. 5. Nicki Minaj performing live at Wireless Festival, Hyde Park, London. (Photo: Retna)5 of 9
6. 6. Ny backstage at Wireless Festival, Hyde Park, London. (Photo: Retna)6 of 9
7. 7. Rapper Pitbull performing live at Wireless Festival, Hyde Park, London. (Photo: Retna)7 of 9
8. 8. Rihanna performing live at Wireless Festival, Hyde Park, London. (Photo: Retna)8 of 9
9. 9. Wiz Khalifa performing live at Wireless Festival, Hyde Park, London. (Photo: Retna)9 of 9
comments – Add Yours