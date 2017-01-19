Buster’s Dog House: Help Theodore Find A Home! [VIDEO]

The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Theodore find a brand new home!
Theodore is a neutered 2 years old male, and he can be adopted for a $235 fee!
Honestly, there is no dog in the world more kind then Theodore. Not only, is he super sweet but he loves attention, and loves to give little kisses. Plus, he’s spunky and fun, and he would make a great adventure buddy but also already knows “sit” and is ready to learn lots more!
If that’s not enough, he loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but he’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you.
To learn more about Theodore and Indianapolis Humane Society, watch the video above and to learn even more about Theodore click here.