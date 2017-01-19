New ‘Power Rangers’ Trailer Offers First Look At Zordon, Alpha 5 & Megazords! [VIDEO]

Lionsgate dropped a Power Rangers teaser trailer back in October, where they teased us with quick cut visuals of what the Rangers would look like.

However, Lionsgate has now dropped an official trailer and it gives fans exactly what they want!

In the video above, we not only see the five heroes discover their powers but we also see their Rangers costumes in full as they fight the bad guys and use their “Zords” to fight giant monsters.

Plus, if that’s not enough, we get our first glance at Zordon, and Alpha 5, not to mention an even better look at Rita Repulsa and her minions!

Watch the trailer above and remember, Power Rangers opens in theaters March 24th!

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty