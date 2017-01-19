Vids
Home > Vids

New ‘Power Rangers’ Trailer Offers First Look At Zordon, Alpha 5 & Megazords! [VIDEO]

8 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment

Lionsgate dropped a Power Rangers teaser trailer back in October, where they teased us with quick cut visuals of what the Rangers would look like.

However, Lionsgate has now dropped an official trailer and it gives fans exactly what they want!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In the video above, we not only see the five heroes discover their powers but we also see their Rangers costumes in full as they fight the bad guys and use their “Zords” to fight giant monsters.

Plus, if that’s not enough, we get our first glance at Zordon, and Alpha 5, not to mention an even better look at Rita Repulsa and her minions!

Watch the trailer above and remember, Power Rangers opens in theaters March 24th!

SOURCE: YouTube | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

12 photos Launch gallery

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

Continue reading New ‘Power Rangers’ Trailer Offers First Look At Zordon, Alpha 5 & Megazords! [VIDEO]

The Best Movies & Shows To Watch As Autumn Approaches

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist