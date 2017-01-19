15 Times Mariah Carey Was Crazy AF!

Whether she’s expressing her diva attitude with a high note or lounging around her mansion in lingerie and stilettos for a scene in her E! reality series Mariah’s World, songstress Mariah Carey never disappoints when it comes to entertaining us with epic moments. She has proven time and time again that she is completely okay with her divalicious behavior being a topic of conversation, and she could be justified with that mindset. After all, she has 18 songs that have hit number one during her nearly 30 year career. Let’s just say that’s enough for her to make an entire album called Number Ones that included nostalgic hits like “Hero,” “Fantasy,” “Honey,” and “Emotions.”

So who cares what people think? And now that we get to see her regularly on her reality series, it’s almost unanimous that Mariah Carey is an even bigger diva than we thought. In fact, it’s probably okay to assume that she’ll go down as one of the most known divas in history. It’s pretty difficult to find a singer that is as particular as the one and only Mariah. So of course we had to take a look at the moments that made Mariah, well… Mariah.

From the throwback highlights to her epic actions that date as close as the clock striking 12 in 2017, we didn’t quite realize just how many bizarre moments Mariah has had. What’s even funnier is that she seems to be proud of them. Take a look at some of the top crazy moments that have put her on top.

15. Bringing In The New Year With MC Was Super Interesting

We couldn’t help but start the list with one of Carey’s most recent moments, because quite frankly it’s something we can’t forget. Millions tuned in as she rocked the stage for New Year’s Eve Rockin With Ryan Seacrest. But we were all in shock from the minute things started to take a left turn when she belted out a few interesting words. It wasn’t an introduction to a song but rather instructions for her dancers. “Just walk me down,” she said as they seemed to try to figure out if they should pick up the singer. It just went downhill from there as she said she didn’t have a soundcheck before she lip-synched to “Emotions.” It didn’t take long for her to respond on Instagram. There is also speculation that she believed the production company set her up to fail.

14. Excuse Me While I Get This Angle Right

Mariah Carey’s list of crazy moments wouldn’t be complete if we didn’t consider the time she put all of her American Idol co-judges on hold so she could find the right angle. Nicki Minaj, Randy Jackson, and Carey along with host Ryan Seacrest were doing an interview for the new season, but Carey stole the show when she kept shifting while she held on to Jackson’s shoulder, clearly trying to settle into her good side. She was just fine when it came to speaking on the competitors being inspired by all of the judges’ artistry. Still, she went right back into her diva mode a few moments later. What’s even funnier is that Jackson didn’t acknowledge it at all. Maybe he’s used to Carey’s crazy moments.

13. When She Secretly Married Nick Cannon

She surprised us all when she and Nick Cannon secretly tied the knot. Besides not having a lavish ceremony, fans were shocked by the fact that she married Cannon of all people. Cannon revealed the news in a photo that also showed off Carey’s name in a tattoo on his back. And while they’re not together anymore, they are definitely amicable in their split and were going strong long enough to bring two adorable twins, Moroccan and Monroe, into the world. Cannon is actually Carey’s biggest defender and often has no problem speaking up for her when Internet trolls are having way too much fun with her mishaps. This might not be one of Carey’s most diva-like moments, but it’s surely one of her craziest.

