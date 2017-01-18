90s Stars With Net Worths You Won’t Believe!

From A-list actors to superstar athletes, millions are obsessed with the lifestyle of the rich and famous. And with social media being all the rage right now, it makes fans even more accessible to their favorite celebrity and their personal lives. It also gives stars an avenue to let fans and trolls know just how much they’re really banking. Remember when Kim Kardashian-West told her followers that she cashed an $80 million check from her video game and transferred $53 million into her and Kanye West’s joint account? This was right after Kanye claimed he was $53 million in debt as he tried to build his own brand.

Interestingly enough, it’s sometimes the people who are less flashy with their wealth who could be bringing in just as much money, if not more. This definitely holds true for some celebrities who have completely went off the radar, making us even forget about some of them. But that hasn’t stopped them from cashing in checks from their biggest projects that date back to the 90s. After all, fame back then was clearly very different than it is now. And just because a number of 90s stars might not be posting a wad of cash on Instagram while rocking a floor-length fur, doesn’t mean they don’t have millions stashed away. Considering this, we wanted to take a walk down memory lane and look at some of the 90s stars who have a net worth that would make us all do a double take.

15. Jerry Seinfeld: $820 Million

Yep, you read that correctly. Funny guy Jerry Seinfeldis just a couple hundred thousand dollars shy of having a net worth of $1 billion. While the classic show Seinfeld aired from 1989 to 1998, word is the reruns that still air in syndication on multiple major networks plus sales from the episodes that are on DVD are two of the major factors that have helped him boost his net worth to such an impressive number. In fact, he’s the highest paid actor in Hollywood with stars like Tom Cruise falling a couple hundred million behind. Considering Seinfeld hasn’t even inked a deal with Netflix yet, should this happen, to say his net worth will sky rocket is an understatement.

14. Sharon Stone: $60 Million

The actress has starred in a handful of films and movies but her big break came when she played opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1990 hit Total Recall. The nineties were definitely a good decade for Sharon Stone as she went on to play Catherine Tramell in 1992’s Basic Instinct, another breakout role for her. In fact, it earned her the Most Desirable Female and Best Female Performance Award along with a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. She also starred alongside Richard Gere in Intersection in 1994, Sylvester Stallone in The Specialist, and Robert De Niro in the 1995 film Casino. It’s no secret she’s been working ever since in other notable roles, and paparazzi are still trying to catch up with her. That could be why she’s still worth a whopping $60 million.

13. Christina Ricci: $18 Million

Christina Ricci is another favorite child star from the nineties. She starred in unforgettable films like Casper and Now and Then, and of course as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family movie. Her name got her an Emmy nod after a mere guest role in ABC’s hit series Grey’s Anatomy. One of her latest roles was Maggie Ryan in the show Pan Am. It’s safe to say Ricci definitely knows her (net) worth and brought in $125,000 for each episode. While it only lasted one season, it looks like she made $1.75 million for the stint, one that certainly didn’t hurt her $18 million net worth in any way.

