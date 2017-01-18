Chelsea Handler Feels ‘The Kardashians’ Are To Blame For Donald Trump’s Election

In an interview published by Variety, comedian Chelsea Handler, who recently wrapped the first season of her Netflix talk show, discussed her decision to remain in the United States following Trump’s victory.

However, what has people talking is the fact that while responding to a question about what she thinks could have been done differently about Trump’s election, Handler blamed the Kardashians.

“I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale. We’re looking at a man that gets mad at Vanity Fair for reviewing his restaurant poorly. By the way, have you ever been to that restaurant? It’s the biggest piece of garbage you’ve ever walked into. That place looks like a Southwest airport lounge. It’s the worst.”

SOURCE: Variety | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty