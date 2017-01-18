Lady Gaga Planning “Dangerous Stunt” For Halftime Show

According to Page Six, Lady Gaga has come up with an elaborate and outrageously dangerous plan to sing from the top of the NRG Stadium‘s dome in Houston as part of her halftime show for The Super Bowl. While insiders say “her team is worried” about technical and safety issues surrounding the stunt, Gaga is “all for” the rooftop spectacle and “pushing to do it.”

A source with knowledge of the performance said:

Organizers are even considering “airlifting” her onto the stadium, which has a see-through, retractable “fabric roof” that can open in just seven minutes.

