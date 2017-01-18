The Garbage
Ariana Grande: “I’m The Hardest Working 23 Year Old In The World”

2 hours ago

yoalexrapz
2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Ariana Grande is under fire after claiming in a recent Instagram post that she’s the hardest working 23 year old person in the world. Understandably, droves of people blasted the pop star for her arrogance and self-proclaimed work ethic. One person commented: “Sweetheart I love your voice, but I already had 3 jobs at 23. Two was to get by while the other was my career. I didn’t sleep for years! On top of school!” Other critics dug up Grande’s previous social media posts which show her napping and mocked her for claiming she hadn’t slept in years.

Playlist