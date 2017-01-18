Ariana Grande: “I’m The Hardest Working 23 Year Old In The World”

Ariana Grande is under fire after claiming in a recent Instagram post that she’s the hardest working 23 year old person in the world. Understandably, droves of people blasted the pop star for her arrogance and self-proclaimed work ethic. One person commented: “Sweetheart I love your voice, but I already had 3 jobs at 23. Two was to get by while the other was my career. I didn’t sleep for years! On top of school!” Other critics dug up Grande’s previous social media posts which show her napping and mocked her for claiming she hadn’t slept in years.
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
