Contests
Home > Contests

The CW’s RIVERDALE Contest!

9 hours ago

Lauren Beasley
Leave a comment
CW's RIVERDALE

Source: Station Provided/Radio Now / Station Provided/100.9

This Thursday, don’t miss the premiere of the must-see new show RIVERDALE only on The CW — the network that brought you Vampire Diaries and Gossip Girl!

Welcome to RIVERDALE… the small town with big secrets. Scandal, sex, love and deception – discover what lies in the shadows of this perfect town!

Tune into the series premiere of RIVERDALE Thursday at 9pm ET only on WISH-TV Channel 8, Your home of the CW!

Check out the trailer here: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/riverdale

Be sure to listen to Eliott King all week long and follow us on Snap Chat at RadioNOW1009 for a shot to win a Fujifilm InStax Mini 8 Instant Camera with film and qualify for the grand prize! A Southwest gift card valued at $250! You gotta listen to RadioNOW 100.9 and follow us on Snap Chat to win!

Get more info at www.CWTV.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 3 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 3 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 3 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 4 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 4 months ago
Playlist