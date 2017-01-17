Internet Troll Arrested For Targeting Justin Bieber Superfans

Belieber trolls are now using their internet power for evil.

According to TMZ, Bryan Asrary is in custody for allegedly trolling the ‘net for Justin Bieber fans, targeting young girls and threatening them into sending him nude photos. Asrary allegedly found a 9-year-old girl back in 2014 who was viewing Bieber’s Instagram page and direct messaged her to say he knew Bieber and could arrange a text meeting.

The dangerous 24-year-old troll then pretended to be Bieber, and demanded the girl send nude photos of herself and threatened to hurt her if she refused. She complied. Reports also say that last year, he allegedly contacted the girl again, this time threatening to publish and broadcast the photos she sent him unless she sent more. The young girl then told her mom, and the cops got involved.

Asrary confessed to extorting the girl and other victims around the country into sending him nude photos. He is currently facing extortion, child porn and other charges.