Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jerry Springer Reveals Just How Real ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ Is

6 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment

jerryspringercourtesy

Television veteran Jerry Springer is a man of many talents. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about celebrating 26 years on the air, his podcast and his hilarious yet, incredible impersonation of Elvis Pressley.

On Jerry singing karaoke as Elvis:

“It started five years ago and it happened to be Elvis’ birthday. I was just kidding around and started singing. There’s nothing I really can do but it’s like trying everything. On Dancing With The Stars, people were just voting for me to hurt me. I do a podcast now and we do it in a coffee shop,” he said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.


Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

entertainment , Jerry Springer

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist