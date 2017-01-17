Jerry Springer Reveals Just How Real ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ Is

Television veteran Jerry Springer is a man of many talents. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about celebrating 26 years on the air, his podcast and his hilarious yet, incredible impersonation of Elvis Pressley.

On Jerry singing karaoke as Elvis:

“It started five years ago and it happened to be Elvis’ birthday. I was just kidding around and started singing. There’s nothing I really can do but it’s like trying everything. On Dancing With The Stars, people were just voting for me to hurt me. I do a podcast now and we do it in a coffee shop,” he said.

Click the link below to hear the entire interview.

Your browser does not support iframes.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

