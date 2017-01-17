Elvis Presley Is Still Alive…And Went To His Own 82nd Birthday?!

If you love conspiracy theories you’ll love this: people think Elvis Presley attended his 82nd birthday from beyond the grave. According to the Facebook group “Evidence Elvis Presley is Alive,” an elderly man spotted at Graceland on January 8 bears shocking resemblance to what many assume elvis would look like now if he was still alive. In the picture you see a bearded man who looks more like Santa than elvis if you ask me. But some skeptics are curious as to why there are so many security guards standing directly behind him and not the other notable people in attendance. The other half of the Elvis-truther community seems to think the man is actually just his identical twin brother Jesse, who was delivered stillborn… not that that’s any less insane.

