The Garbage
Home > The Garbage

Elvis Presley Is Still Alive…And Went To His Own 82nd Birthday?!

7 hours ago

yoalexrapz
Leave a comment
Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

If you love conspiracy theories you’ll love this: people think Elvis Presley attended his 82nd birthday from beyond the grave. According to the Facebook group “Evidence Elvis Presley is Alive,” an elderly man spotted at Graceland on January 8 bears shocking resemblance to what many assume elvis would look like now if he was still alive. In the picture you see a bearded man who looks more like Santa than elvis if you ask me. But some skeptics are curious as to why there are so many security guards standing directly behind him and not the other notable people in attendance. The other half of the Elvis-truther community seems to think the man is actually just his identical twin brother Jesse, who was delivered stillborn… not that that’s any less insane.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 3 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 3 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist