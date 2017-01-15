Entertainment News
Judge Drops Felony Charges Against Blac Chyna

1 day ago

radionowindy Staff
Amber Rose SlutWalk 2016

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

This year is starting off on a pretty good note for reality star, Blac Chyna. In addition to getting back with her fair-weather fiancé, Rob Kardashian and enjoying time with their newborn baby girl, she’s also been released of felony charges stemming from a Jan 2016 incident.

Charged of public intoxication at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the 28-year-old was also found in possession of ecstasy pills in her purse the next day.

As reported by E! News: She was refused service at the bar as it was closing, and Chyna continued being verbally abusive to the bartender. When police officers tried to escort her out of the building, she refused to walk and was not cooperative.

She was later arrested, and when police searched her carry-on purse, they found two small, white pills with gold flecks in a sunglasses case. Though Chyna said she didn’t know what the pills were, police were able to identify them as ecstasy pills through a field test. Chyna spent several hours in jail before she was released around 1:15 a.m. the following morning after a lawyer posted a $8,000 bond on her behalf.

The Texas judge apparently filed the dismissal under “other”, and no other reasons were stated.

