EXCLUSIVE: Paul George Says His Signature Shoes Will Be Released After 2017 All Star Break [VIDEO]

While in London this past week, Paul George became Nike Basketball’s fourth active signature athlete, and the 21st basketball player to receive a signature shoe from Nike, as he debuted “the PG1.”

After practice on Saturday, George was still all smiles as he discussed his signature shoe, adding that having his own shoes, is a dream come and that it has been a emotional experience from designing the shoe to waiting for the show to be released.

He even revealed that the shoes will be available after the 2017 All-Star break.

Watch the video above to see what else George had to say about his “PG1” shoes.