Lamar Odom Makes A Surprising Confession About Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom has set a goal to make this year his most productive one yet.
The former NBA star, who was recently released from rehab, is slowly building his way back up into the spotlight. According to ET, while speaking to The Doctors host Travis Stork, Lamar was asked what he wanted from his future and he replied, “Honestly? I want my wife back.”
Odom’s desire to get back with Khloe Kardashian comes just a few weeks after the couple’s divorce was finalized on Dec. 17, 2016. Either way, Koko has moved on and is “the happiest she’s ever been” with new beau Tristan Thompson.
The Doctors‘ candid sit-down interview with Lamar Odom airs Jan. 17th.
67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)
67 photos Launch gallery
67 Photos Of Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom During Brighter Days (PHOTOS)
1. Besos! Khloe Kardashian Odom and her man Lamar Odom are no strangers to Instagram-PDA!Source:Instagram 1 of 67
2. Pucker Up, Doll! Lamar plants a smooch on Khloe's cheek as they head out for a "late night date night"Source:Instagram 2 of 67
3. Aw! Seriously...how cute were they?Source:Instagram 3 of 67
4. Khloe and Lamar pucker up and send a message of love for the Holidays!Source:Instagram 4 of 67
5. Koko and LamLam cozy up to one another for a photo op!Source:Instagram 5 of 67
6. Khlomar show off their best duck faces together.Source:Instagram 6 of 67
7. The duo snap a selfie during an outing.Source:Instagram 7 of 67
8. Seriously...these two could not get enough of each other!Source:Instagram 8 of 67
9. Khloe shares a photo of their adorable matching monogrammed mugs!Source:Instagram 9 of 67
10. Koko was Lammy's number one fan and a permanent fixture courtside at every Clippers game!Source:Instagram 10 of 67
11. Khloe cuddled up to her man!Source:Instagram 11 of 67
12. BFFs! Was there ever a more perfect set of best friends than KO and LO?Source:Instagram 12 of 67
13. Khloe shows off her bling and rocks her man's initials!Source:Instagram 13 of 67
14. Khlomar always made time for selfies, even while painting the town red!Source:Instagram 14 of 67
15. Khloe shakes what her mama gave her with her man by her side!Source:Instagram 15 of 67
16. Lamar and their puppy-child Bernard spend a little QT together!Source:Instagram 16 of 67
17. Au Revoir! Lam-Lam sends Khloe off on a short trip.Source:Instagram 17 of 67
18. Khloe and Lamar were always all smiles all the time!Source:Instagram 18 of 67
19. XOXO! Khloe gives her man a kiss.Source:Instagram 19 of 67
20. Down time! Lamar takes a little time out with his four legged friend Bernard.Source:Instagram 20 of 67
21. Khloe and Lamar enjoying one another's company and a tropical vacation!Source:Instagram 21 of 67
22. Selfie nation! Koko and Lammy snap this serious selfie together.Source:Instagram 22 of 67
23. Aw! Lamar cuddles up to his wifey for a photo op!Source:Instagram 23 of 67
24. Bernard looks on as daddy Lamar kicks it and unwinds.Source:Instagram 24 of 67
25. Lamar looks out over Kalifornia rockin' his clothing line Rich soil.Source:Instagram 25 of 67
26. Khloe and Lam-Lam share an intimate moment before Kim's baby shower.Source:Instagram 26 of 67
27. Kardashian and her man pucker up for the camera!Source:Instagram 27 of 67
28. Khloe spends the day with her Odom family!Source:Instagram 28 of 67
29. Lamar steals a kiss during Kim Kardashian's baby shower.Source:Instagram 29 of 67
30. Khloe and Lamar hold hands and party the night away together!Source:Instagram 30 of 67
31. Khloe shared this adorable photo of her and her hubby sharing some special smooches!Source:Instagram 31 of 67
32. KoKo and Lammy rock Rich Soil and kick it together!Source:Instagram 32 of 67
33. Khloe, Lamar and Rob Kardashian party as a family!Source:Instagram 33 of 67
34. There was a time when you never saw Khloe without Lamar.Source:Instagram 34 of 67
35. Kardashian and her hubby share a laugh as they cruise over to Kimmy's shower!Source:Wenn 35 of 67
36. Koko kicks it courtside to cheer on her man!Source:Wenn 36 of 67
37. After arriving back in LA, Khloe and Lamar make their way back home for some R&R.Source:Wenn 37 of 67
38. The Odom's hit the red carpet together!Source:Wenn 38 of 67
39. Too cute! Khloe and Lamar share a smooch on the red carpet.Source:Wenn 39 of 67
40. The couple hit the town together during some down time.Source:Wenn 40 of 67
41. Koko and Lammy hit a red carpet in matching grey outfits!Source:Wenn 41 of 67
42. Khloe and Lamar head out for the evening hand-in-hand!Source:Wenn 42 of 67
43. Khloe puts on her sexiest little black dress for her man!Source:Wenn 43 of 67
44. Say Cheese! Khloe cuddles up to Lamar on the orange carpet at a Race To Erase MS event!Source:Wenn 44 of 67
45. Khloe shows off her wild side in leopard with her man by her side for the opening of Ryu!Source:Wenn 45 of 67
46. Khloe and Lamar keep it casual together.Source:Wenn 46 of 67
47. Khloe snags a smooch as the paparazzi look on!Source:Wenn 47 of 67
48. Lamar is all smiles as he supports his leading lady on the red carpet.Source:Wenn 48 of 67
49. Lamar proudly strolls hand-in-hand with his wife.Source:Wenn 49 of 67
50. This duo is so in sync.Source:Wenn 50 of 67
51. The happy couple show off their million dollar smiles on the orange carpet together!Source:Getty 51 of 67
52. Lamar shows his support for the Kardashian Kollection as they pose for photos together.Source:Getty 52 of 67
53. KO+LO forever!Source:Getty 53 of 67
54. Khloe and Lamar show off their new scent at its launch event.Source:Getty 54 of 67
55. Khloe shows off her sexy curves in silver with Lamar on her arm.Source:Getty 55 of 67
56. Khloe and her man keep it simple in (mostly) black during a red carpet event.Source:Getty 56 of 67
57. Khloe represents for her man at a Rich Soil event!Source:Getty 57 of 67
58. Lamar supports Khloe as she sets out on her new hosting gig.Source:Getty 58 of 67
59. Lamar gets on his suit and tie ish while Khloe stunts in all black.Source:Getty 59 of 67
60. Khloe shows some skin in this sexy little black dress with Lamar on her hip.Source:Getty 60 of 67
61. Khloe and Lamar hit the red carpet together early in their relationship.Source:Getty 61 of 67
62. Khloe steps out with her man by her side as always!Source:Getty 62 of 67
63. Koko and Lammy get cozy for the cameras!Source:Getty 63 of 67
64. Amidst Divorce Rumors, Khlo & Lam Were Spotted TogetherSource:Fame 64 of 67
65. They Didn't Look Extremely Happy, But At Least They're TalkingSource:Fame 65 of 67
66. Lamar Seemed With Getting To See His WifeSource:Fame 66 of 67
67. Khloe & Lamar Hadn't Been Seen Together For MonthsSource:Fame 67 of 67
comments – Add Yours