Lamar Odom Makes A Surprising Confession About Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom has set a goal to make this year his most productive one yet.

The former NBA star, who was recently released from rehab, is slowly building his way back up into the spotlight. According to ET, while speaking to The Doctors host Travis Stork, Lamar was asked what he wanted from his future and he replied, “Honestly? I want my wife back.”

Odom’s desire to get back with Khloe Kardashian comes just a few weeks after the couple’s divorce was finalized on Dec. 17, 2016. Either way, Koko has moved on and is “the happiest she’s ever been” with new beau Tristan Thompson.

The Doctors‘ candid sit-down interview with Lamar Odom airs Jan. 17th.