Paula Patton And Robin Thicke Go To Court Over Son’s Spanking

13 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
PaulaPattonAP

We thought Paula Patton and Robin Thicke were enjoying one of Hollywood’s most amicable divorces. Their son, Julian, is now 6 and the two share cute snaps of the kid on social media. He even appeared in one of his father’s videos.

But apparently, things are now going sour with the co-parenting couple. Patton filed for a change in their joint custody agreement alleging that Thicke spanked their son, showed up drunk to a school event and smoked weed in front of him.

People.com reports:

An L.A. judge on Thursday denied Paula Patton‘s request to limit her ex-husband Robin Thicke‘s joint custody of their 6-year-old child, Julian, after she accused him of physical abuse.

“The judge denied all of Paula’s requests for custody,” a source close to the situation tells PEOPLE. “She wanted more custody because of her allegations of physical abuse, which are untrue and unfounded.”

Reps for Thicke, 39, and Patton, 41, have not responded to requests for comment.

In legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Patton claims she’s “become concerned about [Robin]’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian” over the past year.

Patton claims after Julian showed her how Thicke spanked him, she responded with an “ow,” and added that “Julian said it was worse than that,” according to the outlet.

According to the document, the former couple’s physical custody agreement gives Thicke overnights with Julian every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The pair’s divorce was officially granted last March after a year-long separation.

In his declaration, Thicke claims Paula “holds residual anger” towards him because he and his family “would not permit her or her family” to attend the funeral of his late father, Alan Thicke.

 “Paula did not have a positive relationship with my father and often made negative comments to me about my father,” says Thicke in the legal doc. “As such, she was not welcome at his funeral. It is my belief that Paula only wanted to attend because it would have resulted in additional public exposure for her.”

Saying he has “on a very rare occasion, and only as a last resort,” used “light spanking” with Julian per his agreement with Patton during their marriage, Thicke insists he has “never exceeded age-appropriate discipline.”

In his declaration, Thicke claims he has not had physical contact with Julian since Dec. 31, and that after Julian’s first day back at school on Jan. 3, Patton refused to let father and son FaceTime in private.

Patton further alleged that school officials told her that Julien had made comments to them about his father’s punishments and that she was concerned by behavior that included her son going ‘into a trance’, developing a slight stutter and seeming ‘tense.’

According to the legal documents, Thicke says that he finally talked to Julien on January 9th. During that call, he says he told his son he loved him and that he’d done nothing wrong.

PHOTO: AP

