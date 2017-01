In a new interview for the February issue of GQ magazine, The Weeknd opened up about two major topics in his life: love and his hair.

He said: “Marriage is scary to me, man, I feel like I’m the kind of guy who would have kids before getting married.” He also revealed why he decided to cut his famous hair, and said: “I couldn’t walk around without seeing the blanking Weeknd hair…Cutting my hair feels good because I get to blend in.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: