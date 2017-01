As if the announcement of Beauty and The Beast live action movie wasn’t enough there is this! John Legend and Ariana Grande will team up to remake the classic “Beauty and The Beast”. Both of the stars posted on social media that they’re in the studio putting in work! Can’t wait for this one!

source:http://www.mtv.com/news/2971580/ariana-grande-beauty-and-the-beast/

