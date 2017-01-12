Three Suspects Charged In Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery

Three of the suspects detained in connection to Kim Kardashian‘s robbery have been charged.

According to Us Weekly, six individuals have so far been linked to the crime, five of whom are between the ages of 54 and 72. The sixth accomplice is the son of one of the suspected robbers and drove the getaway car. Seventeen people in total have been detained for questioning.

After several suspects supposedly admitted their involvement in the heist, E! News provides us with the latest update:

A 63-year-old by the name of Yunice A. was charged with three counts: committing a robbery with a gun, abduction or sequestration and association with criminals. Marceau B., 64, faces charges of concealment in a organized gang and association of criminals. Finally, 45-year-old Florus H. was charged on counts of complicity in a robbery with a gun, complicity in abduction and sequestration and association with criminals…

The men were the first of ten people who are currently in custody to be charged.

As you’ll recall, the armed robbers bound and held the reality star at gunpoint and made off with more than $10 million in cash and jewels.

Justice comes swift when you’re Kim K.