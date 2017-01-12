Indy
Buster's Dog House: Help Dolly Find A Home! [VIDEO]

1 hour ago

Lauren Beasley
The Humane Society of Indianapolis has helped plenty pets find their families and now they are helping a few irresistible dogs find homes as they linked up with Radio Now’s own Buster on Thursday to help Dolly find a brand new home!

Now who is Dolly you may ask?

Well, Dolly is a 5-year old female, spayed shelter dog at IndyHumane and she can be adopted for a $235 fee!

If you wondering about what kind of Dolly is, you will be happy to know that Dolly is kind of dog who loves to go for a walk around the neighborhood or take a hike through the woods, but she’s also okay just hanging out around the house with you.

Plus, she is a sweet little dog that enjoys being in a lap, and she will nudge your hand for more petting as well as give little kisses! Not to mention, she prefers a quiet home where she can cuddle with you!

IndyHumane staff can set up an introduction if you have children in the home, to make sure all will get along well.

To learn more about Dolly and Indianapolis Humane Society, watch the video above and to learn even more about Dolly click here!

Meet Dolly From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Meet Dolly From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

Meet Dolly From The Humane Society of Indianapolis!

 

