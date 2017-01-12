Charlie Sheen Calls Rihanna A B*tch On Live Television?

Two years later, Charlie Sheen is still beefing with Rihanna.

The longtime actor happened to be at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on the same night Rihanna was there back in May 2014, but didn’t have a great experience with the pop princess when she denied his meet-and-greet request.

“Well, the word we received back was that there were too many paps outside and it just wasn’t possible at this time,” he tweeted after Rihanna said no to meeting his fiancée. “At this time? AT THIS TIME?? lemme guess, we’re to reschedule another random 11 million to 1 encounter with her some other night…?” a sarcastic Sheen wrote.

He went on like that for a while, even calling the singer “the village idiot” and a “big ol liar,” who was wearing a “bad wig.” After his long-winded rant, RiRi tweeted:

If that old queen don't get ha diapers out of a bunch… — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 22, 2014

Well, two years after the epic, unexpected feud, Charlie Sheen’s still being disrespectful. During a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, he called Rihanna a “bitch” when a fan asked if they’d mended things. Sheen thought back to that fateful night and said, “Oh, that bitch.”

“No, she abandoned common courtesy and common sense,” he continued.

Wow, he really can hold a grudge.