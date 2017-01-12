Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye Than Answer These Questions

Check out the crazy game.

2 hours ago

radionowindy Staff
Leave a comment
House Of CB Flagship Store Launch - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Khloe Kardashian has to put up or eat up when it comes to answering a few tough questions about her family.

The Revenge Body host stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts – and had to potentially eat a scarab beetle, cod sperm, a fish eye and other gross options if she didn’t answer the tough questions asked by Corden. Both James and Khloe took turns asking personal questions that they either had to answer or eat something disgusting from the variety of gross options, which led to questions about O.J. Simpson and Rob Kardashian.

One of the questions Corden asked Khlo was which was her least favorite E! network show: Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait or Sex With Brody. Khloe answered, “I didn’t even know Sex With Brody was a show! Sex With Brody and Rob & Chyna. I’ll say two.” 

The KUWTK star was then asked the always trivial question, “Do you think O.J. did it?”

Check out the clip above to see Khloe’s answers.

30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian's Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

30 photos Launch gallery

30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian's Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian’s Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

30 Pictures Of Khloe Kardashian's Flawless Booty (PHOTOS)

Blac Chyna , james corden , Khloe Kardashian , late late show , oj simpson , Rob Kardashian

comments – Add Yours
Latest
2nd Annual InStyle Awards - Arrivals
WATCH: ‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Covers The…
 2 months ago
Watch Shia LaBeouf Prove He’s Got Bars!
 2 months ago
0 photos
14 Must-See Images From ComplexCon
 2 months ago
Balmain And Olivier Rousteing Celebrate After The Met Gala - Inside
Beyoncé and Mama Tina Show Love At Solange’s…
 2 months ago
The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
This Country Singer Clearly Wasn’t Feeling Beyoncé At…
 2 months ago
Which World Famous Pop Star Will Drake Collaborate…
 2 months ago
Bruno Mars Blasted For ‘Terrible Lip Syncing’
 2 months ago
Did Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson Steal Instrumentals…
 2 months ago
Coming Soon: Drake Announces His Upcoming Playlist Project…
 3 months ago
Kanye Rips Into Jay Z Over TIDAL &…
 3 months ago
2014 MTV Movie Awards - Show
The Internet Went Crazy For Eminem’s New Song…
 3 months ago
Calvin Klein Jeans Host Event With Special Appearance By Justin Bieber & J Park
Watch Justin Bieber Tell ‘Obnoxious’ Fans To Stop Screaming
 3 months ago
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala
Nicki Minaj Pranks Fans By Teasing A Surprise…
 3 months ago
Bruno Mars
Listen To Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” (NEW MUSIC)
 3 months ago
Playlist