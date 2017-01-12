Khloe Kardashian Would Rather Eat A Fish Eye Than Answer These Questions

Khloe Kardashian has to put up or eat up when it comes to answering a few tough questions about her family.

The Revenge Body host stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts – and had to potentially eat a scarab beetle, cod sperm, a fish eye and other gross options if she didn’t answer the tough questions asked by Corden. Both James and Khloe took turns asking personal questions that they either had to answer or eat something disgusting from the variety of gross options, which led to questions about O.J. Simpson and Rob Kardashian.

One of the questions Corden asked Khlo was which was her least favorite E! network show: Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait or Sex With Brody. Khloe answered, “I didn’t even know Sex With Brody was a show! Sex With Brody and Rob & Chyna. I’ll say two.”

The KUWTK star was then asked the always trivial question, “Do you think O.J. did it?”

